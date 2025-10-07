Tiny dog Popcorn survives skull rebuild with 3D printing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

3D reconstructed CT image of Popcorn's skull that was used to assess the placement of the plate post-operatively.

A tiny Pomeranian named Popcorn has made a remarkable recovery after veterinarians at the University of Pretoria (UP) rebuilt her skull using 3D printing technology.

The eight-year-old dog was bitten by a larger dog during a fight earlier this year, leaving her with a life-threatening head injury. By the time she was brought to the UP’s Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital (OVAH) in May, her future was uncertain.

She sustained what is known as a committed, depressed skull fracture, a severe injury in which the bone shatters into several pieces. Fragments of bone were pressing on her brain, leaving her weak, off balance and at risk of seizures.

“Our team at the OVAH’s first priority was to stabilise her,” said Dr Shannon van Rooyen, a surgical resident who helped lead the operation.

“Once she was strong enough, a CT scan was performed to create a 3D model of her skull. From this, a custom-made titanium plate was designed and printed to fit the outside of her skull perfectly.”

With guidance from Dr Adriaan Kitshoff, head of the hospital’s small animal surgery section, Van Rooyen carried out the delicate procedure. The damaged bone fragments were removed, and the titanium plate was fitted to protect Popcorn’s brain and give her skull structure again.

Popcorn spent two weeks in the hospital’s intensive care unit, where clinicians and veterinary students cared for her “with patience and love”. When she was well enough to go home, the team held a small celebration and awarded her a certificate of bravery.

The certificate of bravery was given to Popcorn to celebrate her discharge and brave journey of resilience and strength. (Supplied)

“Popcorn’s journey is a story of courage, innovation and hope,” said Van Rooyen.

“It reflects not only the advances of modern veterinary medicine but also the unwavering dedication of a specialised team that refused to give up. Most of all, it reminds us of the deep and unbreakable bond we share with our pets.”

Her owner Mikaela Bester from Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, said the little dog had bounced back to her old self: “She is eating, playing and enjoying life again. She remains the bright, happy companion we adore.”

