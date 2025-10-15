Sci-Tech

WATCH | Dinosaur footprints stretching more than 198m found in the UK

A rare UK find suggests the animals walked along a lagoon. (Screengrab from Reuters)

Scientists found a 198 metre trail of dinosaur footprints at a quarry in Oxfordshire, a rare UK find that, alongside nearby seashells and a sea urchin, suggests the animals walked along a lagoon.

