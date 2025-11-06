Britain’s Prince William calls for optimism on environment at EarthShot Prize event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Brazil's minister of indigenous peoples Sonia Guajajara and Brazil's minister of the environment and climate cChange Marina Silva attend a meeting ahead of the Earthshot Prize 2025 awards ceremony. Roberto Filho/Pool via REUTERS

Britain’s Prince William expressed optimism on Wednesday about tackling global environmental challenges at a star-studded event in Rio de Janeiro for the fifth edition of his EarthShot Prize.

William’s first visit to Latin America comes shortly before Brazil hosts the UN climate summit COP30 next week.

“I understand that some might feel discouraged in these uncertain times,” William said during the ceremony for the award, founded in 2020 and inspired by a visit to Namibia.

“I understand that there is still so much to be done. But this is no time for complacency, and the optimism I felt in 2020 remains ardent today.”

Named in homage to John F. Kennedy’s “moonshot” goal, the award was intended to foster significant environmental progress within a decade that has now reached its midpoint.

The prize, which aims to find innovations to combat climate change, and tackle other green issues, awards five winners £1m (R22.7m) each to drive their projects.

Pop stars Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes, Brazilian musicians Gilberto Gil, Seu Jorge and Anitta, along with former Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel, were among those who appeared or performed at the ceremony.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London mayor Sadiq Khan also attended.

William will attend the UN climate summit in place of his father, King Charles. On his trip, he announced initiatives for indigenous communities and environmental activists, and visited landmarks in Rio.

Reuters