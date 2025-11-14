Hackers hit Eastern Cape department of human settlements

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Several staff members said they had been sent home and told not to turn on their work laptops until further notice. Stock photo.

Sensitive data belonging to Eastern Cape department of human settlements is believed to be in the hands of an international hacking group which gained access to its IT systems.

The data is said to have been compromised by global hacking ransomware group NightSpire.

The cybersecurity breach led to a total shutdown of the department’s system, causing operations to grind to a halt.

A senior department official, who did not want to be named, confirmed that all the department’s systems had been compromised and were “in foreign hands”.

It is believed that the details of all applicants and recipients of government housing may have also been compromised.

