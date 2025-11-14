South Korea delays decision on Google’s request to export map data

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Korea previously rejected requests from Google, whose parent is Alphabet, for permission to use map data on servers outside the country in 2016 and 2007, citing security concerns. File photo

South Korea’s ministry of land, infrastructure and transport said on Tuesday it has delayed a decision again on Google’s request for permission to export map data, saying it will make a final ruling once the company submits additional documents.

The ministry said its National Geographic Information Institute would give Google 60 business days until February 5 2026 to submit the additional material before making a decision.

“For months, we’ve been engaging the Korean government and are committed to working with them to help all users — in Korea and globally — benefit from Google Maps,” Google said.

In September, Google said it would comply with South Korea’s security-related request to ensure that co-ordinate information for areas in the country is not displayed to any users, inside or outside South Korea. The company had earlier agreed to blur images of security facilities.

South Korea’s ministry, however, said on Tuesday Google had not yet filed an updated application reflecting this, arguing inconsistencies between Google’s earlier statements and its submissions were making the review difficult.

Google is seeking approval to export South Korea’s 1:5,000-scale map data, equivalent to 50 metres per centimetre, which the company says is the same scale used by domestic map services provided by Kakao Corp and Naver.

Google operates with 1:5,000 and 1:25,000 scale data in South Korea and says the latter is insufficient to support reliable navigation.

The negotiations with Google come amid efforts by South Korea and the US to wrap up negotiations on tariff and security agreements between the allies.

