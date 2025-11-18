Roche oral drug shown to keep breast cancer at bay, boosting shares

Roche’s experimental oral drug giredestrant has been shown to cut the risk of recurrence of a common form of breast cancer after surgery, boosting the company’s shares and underpinning its traditional credentials in oncology.
The Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday a scheduled interim analysis of a late-stage trial showed the experimental pill resulted in a clinically meaningful improvement in keeping patients disease-free after surgery compared with standard endocrine therapy.
More details are to be published at a medical conference to be announced as Roche works towards regulatory approval, the company added.
The prospect of the drug reducing the spread of early-stage disease to other body parts lifted the company’s share price by 6.1% to an eight-month high of 304.90 Swiss francs (R6,594) by 9.39am GMT, with JPMorgan analysts calling the news a significant positive surprise.
If approved, the clinical use explored in the trial could generate about $5bn (R86.12bn) in annual revenue, the analysts added.
Investors have been concerned that Roche is relying too heavily on its older blockbuster drugs, even as the family-controlled company steps up efforts to break into the fast-growing obesity market and diversify away from oncology.
The giredestrant pill belongs to a class known as oral selective oestrogen receptor degraders to fight tumours that grow in response to oestrogen, which are estimated to account for up to 80% of all breast cancer cases.
The market opportunity has also attracted AstraZeneca, which is developing rival compound camizestrant, while Sanofi’s development efforts in this area have failed.
