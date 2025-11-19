Elon Musk, Jensen Huang to talk AI at US-Saudi investment forum

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will take part in a discussion on advances in artificial intelligence at a US-Saudi Arabia investment forum in Washington on Wednesday, according to a document seen by Reuters.
“The conversation will explore the emerging forces shaping the next wave of technological progress, highlighting the architectures, models and investments powering a more intelligent and interconnected future,” the document said.
The discussion will be moderated by Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and information technology.
Reuters
