WATCH | Innovate Africa: How space exploration affects our daily lives

From the moment GPS guides us to work to the solar panels powering homes and offices, space exploration is already part of everyday life. Technologies first developed to put satellites and spacecraft into orbit now shape how we navigate cities, forecast weather and generate clean energy.

In this episode of Innovate Africa, founder Kieno Kammies sits down with South African physicist and director of the Foundation for Space Development Africa, Dr Adriana Marais, to unpack how the next wave of space missions could unlock even more practical tools on Earth and why it is crucial that young people on the African continent can access this frontier.

If African youth help build the systems that connect satellites, data and life-support technologies, the benefits will not only transform communities here but also influence how humanity lives and works beyond our planet.