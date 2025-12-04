Sci-Tech

WATCH | Innovate Africa: How space exploration affects our daily lives

Kieno Kammies sits down with physicist Dr Adriana Marais, director of the Foundation for Space Development Africa

Kieno Kammies

Kieno Kammies

Dr Adriana Marais is a South African physicist and director of the Foundation for Space Development Africa. (Supplied )

From the moment GPS guides us to work to the solar panels powering homes and offices, space exploration is already part of everyday life. Technologies first developed to put satellites and spacecraft into orbit now shape how we navigate cities, forecast weather and generate clean energy.

In this episode of Innovate Africa, founder Kieno Kammies sits down with South African physicist and director of the Foundation for Space Development Africa, Dr Adriana Marais, to unpack how the next wave of space missions could unlock even more practical tools on Earth and why it is crucial that young people on the African continent can access this frontier.

If African youth help build the systems that connect satellites, data and life-support technologies, the benefits will not only transform communities here but also influence how humanity lives and works beyond our planet.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Mbalula, Mokonyane make showing at ANC Joburg conference to protect their 2027 interests

2

Era of strong ANC donor support is gone, says Mashatile

3

Rubio suggests Poland take SA’s spot during America’s G20 presidency

4

IN PICS | Bryanston house ‘hijacked for rental scheme to foreigners’ raided

5

‘Stop persecuting Jacob Zuma,’ supporters sing outside court

Related Articles