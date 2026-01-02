Sci-Tech

Starlink to lower satellite orbit to enhance safety

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites is seen over Sebastian Inlet after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, on February 26 2025. Starlink has been waiting since 2022 for licenses to operate commercially in India. New Delhi had long-delayed clearances for reasons including national security concerns. File photo.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites is seen over Sebastian Inlet after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in the US on February 26 2025. File photo. (REUTERS/Sam Wolfe)

Starlink will begin a reconfiguration of its satellite constellation by lowering all its satellites orbiting at around 550km to 480km over the course of 2026, Michael Nicolls, SpaceX’s vice-president of Starlink Engineering, said on Thursday.

The company is looking to increase space safety by lowering the satellites’ orbit.

This comes after Starlink said in December one of its satellites experienced an anomaly in space, creating a “small” amount of debris and cutting off communications with the spacecraft at 418km in altitude, a rare kinetic accident in orbit for the satellite internet giant.

The company said the satellite, one of nearly 10,000 in space for its broadband internet network, quickly fell 4km in altitude, suggesting some kind of explosion occurred on board.

“Lowering the satellites results in condensing Starlink orbits and will increase space safety in several ways,” Nicolls said in a post on social media platform X, adding: “The number of debris objects and planned satellite constellations is significantly lower below 500km, reducing the aggregate likelihood of collision.”

The number of spacecraft in Earth’s orbit has jumped sharply in recent years as companies and countries race to deploy tens of thousands of satellites for internet constellations and other space-based services such as communications and Earth imagery.

SpaceX, known for its rocket launch business, has become the world’s largest satellite operator through Starlink, a network of nearly 10,000 satellites beaming broadband internet to consumers, governments and enterprise customers.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Bafana to play against Cameroon in Afcon last 16 on Sunday

2

Big petrol and diesel cuts on the cards for January

3

NSRI rescues crew after catamaran runs aground at Cape St Francis

4

21 babies born to teenagers in Eastern Cape

5

Motorcycles worth $40m seized from ex-Olympian turned alleged drug kingpin

Related Articles