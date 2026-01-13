Stadio’s new IT qualifications will equip graduates to excel in the AI era

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stadio Higher Education’s new IT qualifications will ensure graduates aren’t left behind in increasingly tech-driven world — they’ll be leading the way.

In a world increasingly powered by artificial intelligence (AI), JSE-listed higher education provider Stadio is introducing two new qualifications to equip students with in-demand skills for a tech-driven job market.

The qualifications, launching in 2026 through Stadio’s School of Information Technology (IT), include a Bachelor of Computing offered at its Centurion campus and a Postgraduate Diploma in Data Science, available via distance learning.

“Behind every chatbot or AI tool is a skilled IT professional,” says Professor Carina de Villiers, head of Stadio’s School of IT.

“These technologies don’t run themselves; they require people who can develop, maintain, and evolve them. That’s where our new qualifications come in.”

The new qualifications have been designed with direct input from industry experts to ensure relevance and employability.

Both programmes embed critical skills in AI, machine learning, data analytics, and cybersecurity, while emphasising real-world experience through capstone projects, coding challenges and work-integrated learning opportunities.

“In developing these programmes, we engaged extensively with industry [experts] to understand the skill sets they’re struggling to hire for,” says De Villiers.

“That’s highlighted a shortage of skilled professionals in data science and computing. Employers are actively seeking graduates with practical experience in AI, analytics, and secure systems development.

“These courses are specifically designed to teach students to work with AI technologies rather than being displaced by them.”

Students in the Bachelor of Computing programme will learn programming, data analytics, AI, web and mobile development, cloud computing, and more, while gaining access to dedicated computing labs and industry-linked projects.

The Postgraduate Diploma in Data Science equips graduates with Python programming skills, data modelling, machine learning techniques and visualisation tools, with specialisation opportunities in sectors such as finance or marketing.

According to De Villiers, graduates of these programmes will be well positioned to pursue a range of roles, from software engineer to systems analyst, ICT security analyst, data scientist, or machine learning specialist, or even emerging careers, like AI ethics consultant, if there is further specialisation.

She says Stadio’s IT curriculum incorporates human-centred design, ethical considerations, and strategic problem-solving, preparing students not only to work with AI, but to stay ahead of automation.

“Our mission is to produce agile, future-ready graduates who will help shape the responsible development and deployment of technology in society,” says De Villiers.

“Whether our students want to build the next big app, design ethical AI systems, or lead data-driven innovation, we’re giving them the tools to succeed.”

As AI reshapes the global IT jobs market, Stadio’s new qualifications aim to ensure that graduates aren’t left behind — they’re leading the way.

For more information, visit the Stadio School of Information Technology website.

This article was sponsored by Stadio Holdings.