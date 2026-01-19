Space sector eyes further investment growth in 2026 after record year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Global investment in space technology is poised to climb further in 2026, propelled by government spending on defence-linked satellite systems and private sector bets on launch capacity, investment firm Seraphim Space said on Monday.

Space infrastructure is being increasingly viewed as a strategic national priority, with countries competing for investments to secure geopolitical advantage.

Investors expect the funding momentum to be driven by spending on sovereign satellite and missile-defence systems, integration of AI into space hardware and analytics, and the prospect of a SpaceX IPO, Seraphim Space said.

“A potential SpaceX IPO could act as a powerful catalyst, further validating SpaceTech as a mainstream asset class and opening a clearer path to IPOs for a growing cohort of late-stage SpaceTech companies,” said Lucas Bishop, investment analyst at Seraphim Space.

Investments in the sector hit record levels in 2025, with private investment growing 48% to $12.4bn (R203.84bn), including $3.8bn (R62.46bn) in the final quarter, according to data from Seraphim Space.

Funding surpassed the previous peak set in 2021 and marked a full recovery from the sector’s 2022 downturn, outperforming the broader venture capital market.

The US dominated investment last year with $7.3bn (R119.95bn), or about 60% of global funding, driven by heavy spending on launch services and defence-related programmes such as the Pentagon’s golden dome initiative.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in December designating space as a core national security and economic priority, a move investors expect to lift funding for the sector.

The sector saw more modest growth in Europe, while investments in Asia remained elevated, with China contributing about $2bn (R32.86bn) as it accelerated domestic launch and satellite manufacturing.

