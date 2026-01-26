Sci-Tech

EU opens probe into chatbot Grok’s sexualised imagery, says MP

Investigation highlights concerns about online safety

Reuters Agency

When credible reports emerge of AI systems being used in ways that harm women and children, it is essential that EU law is examined and enforced without delay, said MP Regina Doherty. (123RF.com)

The European Commission has launched an investigation into Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over the production of explicit imagery, Regina Doherty, a member of the European parliament representing Ireland, said in a statement on Monday.

“I welcome the commission’s decision to open a formal investigation. When credible reports emerge of AI systems being used in ways that harm women and children, it is essential that EU law is examined and enforced without delay,” Doherty said.

The European Commission did not immediately respond when asked if an investigation had been opened.

