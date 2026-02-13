US forecaster sees signs of La Niña shift towards El Niño conditions in early 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There is a 60% chance of a shift in the climate phenomenon known as La Niña towards El Niño in February to April 2026, with this pattern, known as Enso-neutral, likely to persist through the Northern Hemisphere summer, the US climate prediction centre said on Thursday.

“Atmospheric anomalies weakened due to subseasonal variability but still reflected aspects of La Niña,” the US weather forecaster said.

“Low-level westerly wind anomalies were present over the western equatorial Pacific, and upper-level westerly wind anomalies continued across the east-central equatorial Pacific.”

La Niña is part of the El Niño southern oscillation (Enso) climatic cycle, which affects water temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean.

La Niña results in cooler water temperatures, increasing the chance of floods and drought, which can impact crops. When Enso is neutral, water temperatures stay around the average level, leading to more stable weather and potentially better crop yields.

“There are signs La Niña is weakening, and neutral Enso conditions should return in the next few months,” said Jason Nicholls, lead international forecaster at AccuWeather, adding a transition to El Niño conditions could begin in late spring.

“Drought conditions have started to appear in parts of southeast Australia, and a transition to El Niño could lead to worsening drought conditions and issues for the next growing season,” Nicholls said.

“With the transition out of La Niña, this should equate to more rain in Argentina and less rain in north-central Brazil. Also, less rain is likely in Southeast Asia as we go into summer if La Niña fades,” said Donald Keeney, agricultural meteorologist at Vaisala Weather.

Record heat and wildfires swept through the Southern Hemisphere at the start of 2026, with scientists predicting even more extreme temperatures could lie ahead.

Climate change combined with cyclical La Niña weather patterns led to catastrophic flooding in southern Africa in late December and early January, killing about 200 people and affecting hundreds of thousands of others.

There is a 60% chance of the El Niño phenomenon occurring in the summer, Japan’s weather bureau said on Tuesday, with a 50% probability of it occurring in the spring and a 50% chance of normal conditions continuing.

Reuters