Is printed word better for learning than screen time? Three SA experts weigh in

Digital tools such as laptops and tablets have become standard in many classrooms. Stock photo.

The use of digital technology in classrooms has come under renewed scrutiny after Sweden announced plans to reduce reliance on screens in schools and restore printed textbooks, citing concerns that extensive screen use may be contributing to declining academic performance.

Digital tools such as tablets and laptops have become standard in many classrooms, supporting interactive lessons and streamlining communication between schools and families.

However, some research suggests reading on screens may demand more cognitive effort than reading on paper, particularly for younger learners, while also increasing distraction and reducing sustained attention.

TimesLIVE spoke to three South African education experts to understand what increased screen use in classrooms could mean for teaching and learning outcomes. Here are their views:

Dr Jabulani Ngubane

Dr Jabulani Ngubane, communication lecturer at Mangosuthu University of Technology, said digital learning does not necessarily disadvantage learners.

“There is no difference when it comes to understanding and remembering information as far as reading on a screen and printed material are concerned,” he said, adding learners are able to highlight and take notes on digital texts just as they would on printed pages.

He suggested familiarity with digital devices may improve engagement.

“The netizens would enjoy frequent screen use, and that alone would increase the learner’s attention span.”

It would be futile for us to limit the use of screens in classrooms — Dr Jabulane Ngubane

According to him, digital devices are unlikely to disrupt learning if proper guidelines are in place.

“As long as there are policies or rules on the use of digital devices, there would be no distraction during lessons as younger learners often prefer using technology for learning.

“As the world is moving forward into the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions, it would be futile for us to limit the use of screens in classrooms.”

Prof Elizabeth Henning

Prof Elizabeth Henning, basic education expert, warned the way learners engage with information may differ significantly depending on the medium used.

“There is research evidence that the handling of a pencil when writing and following words on a print page compared to reading on screen and responding on a keyboard are different,” said Henning.

Excessive reliance on screens may also affect communication in the classroom, she said.

“If learners have free access to screens while a teacher is engaging with them, it diminishes the communication between them and the teachers and among peers”.

Henning stressed early grades are a critical stage for relationship-building and social development.

“If screens dominate in classrooms, there could be less learning. Screens cannot replace direct interaction.”

Prof Mary Metcalfe

Prof Mary Metcalfe, a public policy and governance education expert, told TimesLIVE the issue may lie less in the technology itself and more in how it is used.

“I don’t believe there are any studies that show the medium itself, the tablet versus printed text, has an impact,” she said.

However, she cautioned that unmonitored access to digital devices could expose learners to distractions and online risks.

“There’s concern around children having unguided access to the internet at schools and how social media in particular can drive phenomena such as bullying, or cause children to retreat into the digital world.”

While digital devices can enhance learning, their use in classrooms should be monitored to ensure they remain tools for structured and focused engagement, added Metcalfe.

“The use of screens themselves is not problematic, but it is easy to be pulled into using digital devices in an unstructured, unfocused way.”

TimesLIVE