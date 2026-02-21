Chill out and chat with pangolin Khanyisa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Augmented reality Khanyisa chills out in the user's environment and answers questions about its habits and habitat.

Khanyisa, a life-sized pangolin, will soon be visiting homes and gardens around the country thanks to an augmented reality app.

Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital (JWVH), Habitat Nature Parks Foundation and Habitat XR have launched Wild Voices: Pangolin — an immersive mobile app that allows users to meet and speak to the animal via their smartphone.

The pangolin, which is the world’s most trafficked mammal, finds a comfortable spot around the user and, via immersive 3D technology and conversational AI, answers questions about its biology, threats and ecological importance — all based on scientific data.

Often called scaly anteaters or walking pinecones, there are four species in Africa and four in Asia, all of which are listed as threatened or endangered due to poaching for their meat and scales (used in traditional medicine). Khanyisa is a ground or Temminck’s pangolin, the only species found in southern Africa.

“At JWVH we see the devastating consequences of wildlife trafficking on pangolins every day,” said Dr Karin Lourens, co-founder and head veterinarian at the hospital.

“By making this experience free and accessible to anyone with a smartphone, we can reach far beyond the walls of our hospital. This app allows someone to stand face-to-face with South Africa’s only pangolin species in their own living room, turning an unfamiliar, abstract animal into something real and worthy of protection.”

JWVH has been on the front line of pangolin rescue, treatment and rehabilitation in South Africa, having treated more than 200 pangolins rescued from illegal wildlife trafficking — many arriving severely dehydrated, injured and traumatised.

Most people will never encounter a pangolin in the wild because they are shy and elusive. Poachers, however, rely on local intelligence on the mammal’s habits and habitat.

The app reinforces appropriate wildlife boundaries. If a user attempts to invade the pangolin’s space, it curls into a defensive ball — just as it would in nature — subtly teaching respect and distance.

Developers said digital experiences allow emotional connection without placing real animals under stress or encouraging unsafe tourism encounters.

“The Habitat team is a creative force that shares our passion for innovative conservation,” said Wendy Willson, co-director and legal head at JWVH.

“Their broader vision of immersive, ethical wildlife experiences aligns with our belief that the future of conservation must include bold new ways of connecting people to nature. If we can foster empathy at scale, we strengthen the foundation for long-term protection.”

The name Khanyisa was chosen because it means “bringer of light”.

The hospital’s work extends beyond clinical care by regularly providing expert veterinary reports and forensic evidence for wildlife crime cases, working closely with law enforcement and the judiciary.

“Without meaningful legal consequences and habitat protection, conservation becomes a revolving door,” said Willson.

“While there are many communities who have a long tradition of revering the pangolin because they are associated with rain — and spilling pangolin blood is bad luck — there are others who just view them for their opportunistic value in illicit trade.

“Gauteng leads the charge against offenders, and we have had some great precedent-setting sentences — up to 12 years imprisonment."

Last year a tiny injured pangolin discovered in the boot of a car at a roadblock near Beaufort West by an eagle-eyed policeman was rescued from the illegal wildlife trade.

Willson said the pangolin, nicknamed Princess because of her “attitude”, was doing remarkably well and would be released back into the wild.

The app, which is free to download from the App Store and Google Play, was officially launched yesterday in honour of World Pangolin Day.