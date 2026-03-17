EU punishes Chinese and Iranian firms for cyberattacks

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EU citizens and companies are prohibited from making funds available for the companies involved. Stock photo.

The EU imposed sanctions against two China-based and one Iranian company on Monday for cyberattacks against EU member states.

The EU listed China-based Integrity Technology Group and Anxun Information Technology, and Iranian company Emennet Pasargad.

China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it opposed the sanctions and urged Brussels to “correct its erroneous approach”.

Integrity Technology is seen to have enabled hacks of more than 65,000 devices across six member states, according to an EU statement.

Anxun is seen to have provided hacking services aimed at critical infrastructure, according to the EU. Two co-founders of Anxun have also been individually listed by the EU for their involvement in cyberattacks.

Emennet is seen to have compromised advertising billboards to spread disinformation during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sanctions include an asset freeze and a travel ban for the individuals.

EU citizens and companies are also prohibited from making funds available for the companies involved.

Reuters