Ecolab to buy CoolIT to tap into AI data centre boom

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Ecolab is to acquire CoolIT Systems from KKR for about $4.75bn.

Ecolab said on Friday it will acquire CoolIT Systems from KKR for about $4.75bn (R80.38bn) in cash, as the water solutions firm seeks to capitalise on surging demand for liquid cooling in artificial intelligence-driven data centres.

Shares of the water management company were down 1% in premarket trading.

Technology companies have been ramping up spending on AI infrastructure, driving a shift from traditional air cooling to more efficient liquid-based systems capable of handling higher chip densities and power loads.

Owned by funds managed by KKR, CoolIT designs and manufactures liquid cooling systems used by hyperscale and colocation operators. Its customers include chipmakers such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices.

Ecolab expects CoolIT’s hardware and thermal engineering to complement its own strengths in water, chemistry and digital monitoring, helping it turn into a more complete provider of cooling and fluid management.

CoolIT is likely to generate about $550m (R9.31bn) in sales over the next 12 months, Ecolab said.

The deal, expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, will be accretive to Ecolab’s adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) by 2028.

Separately, Ecolab forecast first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.69 to $1.71, up from $1.50 a year earlier.

For the full-year 2026, Ecolab continues to expect adjusted diluted EPS in the $8.43 to $8.63 range, excluding the impact of this deal.

Reuters