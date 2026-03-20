New ‘good bacteria’ treatment brings hope for women with recurring BV

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Head of microbiome research at the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa Dr Sinaye Ngcapu says new “good bacteria” treatments could help reduce recurring bacterial vaginosis in women.

For many women, bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a frustrating cycle: treat it, and it comes back. Now, new research suggests the answer may not lie in more antibiotics, but in restoring the body’s natural “good bacteria”.

A study led by the University of Cape Town (UCT) has tested a new approach to treating BV using beneficial bacteria as a live biotherapeutic product.

The study, published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, forms part of the Vibrant (Vaginal lIve Biotherapeutic RANdomized Trial) study.

BV occurs when the healthy bacteria that normally protect the vagina are replaced by other microbes. It is one of the most common conditions affecting women globally, with around one in three women affected.

“Although antibiotics can treat BV in the short term, the condition frequently returns because the protective bacteria that maintain a healthy vaginal environment often fail to recover after treatment,” said Prof Jo-Ann Passmore from UCT’s department of pathology.

Instead of relying on antibiotics, the study focused on restoring the bacteria that naturally protect the body.

This new approach focuses on restoring the ‘good’ bacteria that naturally protect the female genital tract, rather than just treating symptoms with antibiotics — Dr Sinaye Ngcapu, Caprisa head of microbiome research

The treatment contains multiple strains of Lactobacillus crispatus, a bacterium commonly found in healthy vaginal microbiomes.

“This study shows how microbiome science can move beyond antibiotics to harness beneficial bacteria themselves as medicine — opening the door to a new generation of treatments that restore women’s reproductive health by rebuilding the natural microbial ecosystems that protect it,” said Passmore.

For many women, BV is not just a once-off condition but something that keeps returning.

“BV is a common condition that affects the female genital tract. It happens when the natural balance of bacteria is disrupted; when the ‘good’ Lactobacillus bacteria that normally protect the female genital tract are reduced and replaced by other types of bacteria,” said Dr Sinaye Ngcapu, head of microbiome research at the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa (Caprisa).

He said the condition was particularly challenging because it often comes back, with up to 60% of women experiencing a recurrence within six months, leading to repeated antibiotic use without lasting relief.

BV is also linked to more serious health risks. It is also associated with inflammation.

“It can cause genital inflammation, which means the body becomes more vulnerable to infections. This inflammation increases the risk of acquiring HIV and other sexually transmitted infections,” said Ngcapu.

“BV is also linked to pregnancy complications, including preterm birth, which can have serious health consequences for both the baby and the mother.”

The new treatment could help reduce the cycle of repeat infections.

“This new approach focuses on restoring the ‘good’ bacteria that naturally protect the female genital tract, rather than just treating symptoms with antibiotics,” said Ngcapu.

BV is very common and not your fault, but it often comes back because the protective bacteria are not restored. Don’t ignore it if it keeps returning; speak to a healthcare provider. New treatments are being developed to help fix the root cause — Ngcapu

He added that early findings from the Vibrant study show about two-thirds of women were able to regain bacteria, with some maintaining them weeks after treatment.

“If these results are confirmed in larger studies, the impact could be significant. Women may experience fewer repeat episodes of BV, which is currently very common. This would mean less reliance on repeated antibiotic treatments, fewer clinic visits, and less disruption to daily life.”

The study also highlighted the importance of including African women in research.

Passmore said it was important to include bacterial strains from women in Cape Town to ensure treatments reflected global diversity, rather than being based only on populations from Europe or North America.

Ngcapu added that African women were among the most impacted.

“African women are among those most affected by BV and HIV, so it is essential that new treatments are tested in the populations who will use them most.”

While the findings are promising, more research is still needed.

“More research is needed in larger groups to confirm long-term effectiveness and safety. The treatment also needs regulatory approval and must be made affordable and accessible,” said Ngcapu.

For now, experts say women should not ignore the condition.

“BV is very common and not your fault, but it often comes back because the protective bacteria are not restored. Don’t ignore it if it keeps returning; speak to a healthcare provider. New treatments are being developed to help fix the root cause,” added Ngcapu.

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