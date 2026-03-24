Necsa to tender for new multipurpose research reactor

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The state-owned Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) will soon launch the next phase of a tender for a new multipurpose research reactor aimed at maintaining its position as a top global exporter of medical isotopes, its CEO Loyiso Tyabashe told Reuters on Tuesday.

The isotopes, used to diagnose and treat disorders such as cancer and heart disease, are created in small nuclear reactors dedicated to science and training rather than energy generation.

After issuing the request for proposals, Necsa aims to have a new 20MW-30MW plant operational by 2032/33, said Tyabashe.

Originally the request for proposals was due to take place by March 31, but if that does not happen, “I will be targeting first quarter of the financial year, which is April to June,” he said.

Discussions with key government departments, including the National Treasury, continue, he said.

Necsa preferred a turnkey or an engineer, procure and construct (EPC) contract to minimise project risks, Tyabashe said. Under both, the contractor is responsible for the full project up until delivery.

We want to operate in parallel so that we solidify our footprint in the isotope market and don’t create a gap, because once customers are gone, they are gone — Loyiso Tyabashe, Necsa CEO

Potential vendor countries include Russia, China, South Korea, the US and Argentina, he said.

The new reactor is planned to operate alongside the decades-old 20MW Safari 1 research reactor at Pelindaba by extending the life of Safari 1, he said. Operational since 1965, Safari 1 is one of the world’s top producers of Molybdenum-99, or Mo-99, used in millions of diagnostic tests for cancer, heart disease and other illnesses.

“We want to operate in parallel so that we solidify our footprint in the isotope market and don’t create a gap, because once customers are gone, they are gone,” said Tyabashe.

Necsa is also on track to start the tender process for a pilot small modular reactor (SMR), with an expression of interest later this month, Tyabashe said.

He declined to disclose the cost of the reactor but said together with the SMR initiative, the two programmes made up most of an R80bn infrastructure push by Necsa to rebuild South Africa’s nuclear capacity.