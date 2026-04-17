Woolworths warns of app scam to access your cellphone banking

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Retailer Woolworths says scammers trick people into downloading an app designed to access banking profiles on cellphones. Stock photo.

Woolworths has issued a warning of a scam targeting its South African shoppers.

“Scammers are posing as representatives from well-known organisations, including Woolworths, to trick people into downloading a malicious app designed to access banking profiles on mobile phones,” the retailer said.

“Do not download apps sent to you via calls, messages, or links from unknown sources.”

What to look out for:

Scammers may call you claiming to be from Woolworths and offer to “help” you download a new app.

Look out for WhatsApp calls that use the Woolworths logo as their profile picture and have “Woolworths” in their name. “We will never phone you on WhatsApp,” the company said.

They may attempt to start a video call and ask you to enable Face ID or similar features. This can give them access to your device.

Woolworths cautioned: “These callers often offer discounts, free products, or referencing new loyalty programmes or fake pensioner cards.”

Earlier this year, Woolworths shoppers were targeted by scammers offering hoax customer satisfaction surveys and voucher competitions circulating via Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

TimesLIVE