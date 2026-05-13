Sci-Tech

Humanoid to deploy up to 2,000 robots at Schaeffler plants

Reuters Agency

Reuters

An initial rollout is scheduled from December 2026 to June 2027 at two German sites. File photo. (Hyundai)

British technology company Humanoid said on Wednesday it would deploy humanoid robots at German industrial supplier Schaeffler’s factories in a deal that marks one of the robot maker’s largest planned manufacturing rollouts.

Humanoid CE Artem Sokolov told Reuters the plan covered an estimated 1,000-2,000 robots across Schaeffler’s global manufacturing sites by 2032. The companies did not disclose the contract value.

An initial rollout is scheduled from December 2026 to June 2027 at two German sites.

The first phase will focus on box handling in Herzogenaurach and on testing near-full-scale operations in Schweinfurt, Sokolov said. Humanoid will also help Schaeffler integrate the robots into existing factory lines.

The agreement builds on a strategic technology partnership announced in January, as manufacturers test humanoid robots for repetitive tasks in warehouses and production plants to raise efficiency and address labour shortages.

Alongside the deployment deal, the companies signed a separate five-year supply agreement for actuators, the parts that move robotic joints.

Under that pact, Schaeffler would become Humanoid’s preferred supplier for more than half of the company’s demand for joint actuators for its wheeled humanoid platforms through 2031, Sokolov said.

He added that the agreement was expected to cover a seven-digit number of actuators over its term, indicating supplies of at least 1-million units.

Reuters

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