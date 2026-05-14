LISTEN | Cyberbullying hits online auditions but contestants brush it off

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“It’s giving YoTV”, “Try Ufelani”, “You are too polite for Top Billing, try Leihlo la Sechaba” and “This is Bottom Billing”.

These are some of the mocking comments flooding social media as audition-style videos from aspiring Top Billing presenters and Miss South Africa hopefuls increasingly dominate TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

What was meant to be a glamorous gateway into television and pageantry has, for some contestants, become a public lesson in online ridicule, cyberbullying and navigating virality in the digital age.

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One of those who braved the comments and decided to put herself out there despite the negativity and bullying is Thandi Mthombeni.

The 31-year-old police officer from KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga said she entered Miss SA 2026 to advocate for unemployment after spending nearly 12 years jobless despite holding degrees in television production and politics.

“Unemployment is truly a lived experience for me,” said Mthombeni, who now works as a police officer in the Western Cape. “That is why I want to use the platform to encourage entrepreneurship and show people they should not give up.”

Mthombeni said she previously avoided pageants because she felt she did not fit the traditional beauty standard.

While social media users have mocked some contestants, Mthombeni said she has mostly received encouragement online and believes public digital auditions create transparency and motivation. (Supp)

“I used to think I was too short and not petite enough. But now Miss SA has opened up to different women’s sizes and heights and is more about leadership and advocacy.”

While social media users have mocked some contestants, Mthombeni said she has mostly received encouragement online and believes public digital auditions create transparency and motivation.

“Seeing people using whatever resources they have to put themselves out there is inspiring,” she said. “Once you post yourself online, you already know negativity may come with it.”

However, for Cape Town-based award-winning wedding cake artist, speaker, and content creator Sumaiya Omar, reactions to her Top Billing audition have been mixed with some people leaving negative comments.

Sumaiya Omar, a Cape Town-based wedding cake artist, speaker, and content creator, said reactions to her Top Billing audition have been mixed. (Supp)

“There has been positive and not-so-positive feedback,” Omar said. “I take both with grace because once you put yourself out there, you cannot control what people say.”

“Zama imizwilili, chomi [loosely translates to ‘try a choral music or singing programme, dear’], “Nice, but for some reason this is giving funeral cover or a Legal Wise commercial,” and ”Are you even South African to start with?“ are some of the comments directed at Omar in her audition video.

Omar said she leaves some negative comments visible on her platforms but believes social media companies should do more to filter abusive content.

“It has always been a childhood dream to work in media and storytelling,” she said. “I enjoy engaging with people from different backgrounds and using my voice.”

Contestants may internalise criticism: psychologist

The rise of public-facing auditions has also sparked debate around whether the entertainment and pageant industries are increasingly rewarding online visibility and viral traction.

A psychologist has, however, warned that beyond the memes and trending clips, emotional consequences can be serious.

Prof Ankebe Kruger — a lecturer in the clinical and counselling psychology master’s programme at North-West University — said the combination of public exposure, online criticism and constant comparison leaves contestants vulnerable to cyberbullying and declining self-esteem.

“Contestants may experience anxiety, stress and depression because of hateful commentary and public humiliation,” she said.

As more entertainment brands and pageants embrace social media auditions, the trend is reshaping how talent is discovered in South Africa

She warned that beauty and entertainment competitions already place significant emphasis on appearance, making online trolling even more damaging.

“Unlike traditional bullying, cyberbullying happens publicly and repeatedly. Contestants may begin internalising criticism and tie their self-worth to online approval and validation,” she said.

Some participants may start changing aspects of their appearance or personality to avoid criticism, potentially leading to people-pleasing behaviour and reduced authenticity, added Kruger.

As more entertainment brands and pageants embrace social media auditions, the trend is reshaping how talent is discovered in South Africa. But it is also exposing ordinary people chasing extraordinary dreams to an often unforgiving digital audience.

Sowetan reached out to Top Billing and Miss SA for a comment but they had not responded at the time of publication.

Sowetan