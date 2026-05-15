Common ADHD medicines help treat cancer-related fatigue

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Doctors have long known influenza can lead to life-threatening complications during pregnancy, and a new study provides understanding of how that happens and potential avenues for future treatments. Stock image.

Cancer-related fatigue, one of the most common and hard-to-treat side effects of the disease and its treatments, can be eased by drugs widely prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a new analysis found.

The results may be especially relevant as cancer diagnoses are on the rise among younger adults who are balancing careers and family responsibilities during treatment, the researchers said.

“Our findings show a well-established, accessible medication can provide meaningful relief within weeks,” study leader Dr Bruno Almeida Costa of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center said in a statement.

His team reviewed data from nine randomised, placebo-controlled trials involving 823 adults who were undergoing active treatment or who had late-stage disease.

Patients who received the psychostimulants methylphenidate or dexmethylphenidate, sold by Novartis under the brand names Ritalin and Focalin, had significantly improved fatigue scores compared with those who got a placebo.

The drugs have the “longest-standing and best-documented safety records among actively prescribed controlled substances”, according to a report of the study published in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

“The benefit isn’t fully apparent in the first few weeks, but by around five weeks it reaches a level that genuinely matters in terms of patients’ daily energy and function,” Costa said. “For people dealing with a symptom that can be profoundly disabling, that is a meaningful contribution.”

The modest improvements had increased further by eight weeks, the researchers found.

The drugs should not replace established methods to manage cancer-related fatigue such as exercise, cognitive behavioural therapy and mind-body practices, but could provide earlier relief while those strategies take effect, the researchers said.

Flu more dangerous during pregnancy

Doctors have long known influenza can lead to life-threatening complications during pregnancy, and a new study provides understanding of how that happens and potential avenues for future treatments.

Usually, influenza stays in the respiratory tract. But during pregnancy, the virus can move beyond the lungs, increasing the risk of severe cardiovascular complications for mothers and impairments in foetal development.

In mice infected with influenza A, the researchers found a viral sensor in the immune system called TLR7 that becomes overactive during pregnancy, amplifying inflammation in the placenta and elsewhere, impairing blood vessel function, and allowing the virus to spill into the bloodstream.

“The findings shift understanding of how respiratory viruses affect pregnancy, showing harm is not caused by the virus directly reaching the foetus, but by an overactive maternal immune response,” study leader Stella Liong from RMIT University in Australia saidt.

Switching off the TLR7 sensor might help protect developing babies by stopping the placenta from becoming overly inflamed during flu infection, the researchers speculated in a report of the study published in Science Advances.

The discovery opens the door for targeted treatment that could mitigate maternal and foetal morbidity during severe influenza in pregnancy, they said.

Reuters