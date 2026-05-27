European operators to get bulk of mobile satellite spectrum, EU says

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The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites is seen over Sebastian Inlet after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, on February 26 2025. Starlink has been waiting since 2022 for licenses to operate commercially in India. New Delhi had long-delayed clearances for reasons including national security concerns. File photo.

Non-European satellite operators such as Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s low-earth-orbit satellite business can bid for European mobile satellite spectrum next year, but the bulk of the frequencies will be reserved for European businesses, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The move by the EU executive aims to allow new operators into the market following next year’s expiry of licences currently held by US companies Viasat and EchoStar.

The new allocation system comes amid a push by EU to boost the bloc’s tech sovereignty by promoting European tech players, driven by concerns over China’s technological rise and the dominance of US tech giants at a time of transatlantic tensions.

The 2GHz frequency band is ideal for direct-to-direct services, allowing users to bypass telecoms providers, and for providing critical communication capabilities and ensure access to high-speed internet in remote areas.

“More than ever, high-capacity widely available satellite connectivity is essential to strengthen the resilience of the EU’s communication networks,” said EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen. “Satellite connectivity is also crucial for our governmental services and Europe’s critical communications.”

The new allocation system will reserve one-third of the mobile satellite spectrum for governmental use such as security and military, which will be provided by an EU operator that will integrate the capability with the EU’s IRIS2 multi-orbit array of 290 satellites, the commission said.

IRIS2 is Europe’s response to Starlink.

Two-thirds of the spectrum will be divided equally between EU and non-EU operators for commercial use, the EU executive said.

Reuters