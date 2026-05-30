Meta plans AI pendant, ‘wearables for work’ in hardware boost, The Information reports

Meta Platforms plans to start testing an AI pendant in the next year, as it charts a roadmap for wearable devices in an effort to reverse losses in its hardware division, The Information reported on Friday, citing a memo.
Meta declined to comment to Reuters on the report.
- The Facebook and Instagram owner plans to significantly expand its selection of AI glasses and add a business-focused service called “Wearables for Work”, the report said, citing an internal memo by Alex Himel, Meta’s vice president of wearables.
- The report comes after Meta’s hardware unit Reality Labs reported a loss of $4.03bn (R65.43bn) in the first quarter on revenue of just $402m (R6.54bn).
- Meta aims to sell 10-million wearable devices in the second half of 2026, driving sales by launching new products and selling them in more countries, The Information said.
- It currently has partnerships with EssilorLuxottica brands Ray-Ban and Oakley to make AI-powered smart glasses.
- Last year, Meta acquired AI-wearables startup Limitless, maker of a pendant-style device that records and transcribes real-world conversations, to accelerate efforts towards developing next-generation AI-enabled wearables.
Reuters
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