Stellenbosch e-scooters face scrutiny over reckless riding claims

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Growing complaints about reckless riding, speeding in pedestrian areas and allegations that minors are operating electric scooters have prompted the GOOD Party to call for a full investigation into the operations of GoNow in Stellenbosch.

The party says it has received numerous complaints from residents regarding the use of the electric scooters, which have been operating in the town for the past four years. Concerns include:

excessive speed in pedestrian-heavy areas;

alleged non-compliance with safety measures; and

claims that underage users are accessing the service without adequate supervision.

GOOD councillor Marius van Stade said the allegations raise serious questions about public safety, legal compliance and liability.

“We cannot ignore the growing number of complaints and safety concerns raised by the public. Innovation must operate within the law and cannot come at the expense of public safety,” said Van Stade.

He said the party believed public safety, accountability and lawful governance must remain paramount.

“Any transportation initiative operating within Stellenbosch must do so within a transparent, enforceable and properly regulated framework that protects all road users, pedestrians, residents and visitors alike.”

We are exploring the rollout of electric helmet locks attached directly to each scooter, ensuring that a helmet is always available and accessible at the point of hire — Jacob Levitan, GoNow co-founder and CEO

GoNow co-founder and CEO Jacob Levitan said the company takes all complaints and safety-related concerns seriously and is committed to operating responsibly and in co-operation with municipal and regulatory authorities.

“We are aware that concerns have been raised by certain residents, businesses, motorists and pedestrians regarding the use of electric scooters in Stellenbosch. GoNow has been actively engaged with the municipality, Stellenbosch University and the local community on these matters. We treat community feedback as essential input into how we operate and improve,” he said.

Helmet use has emerged as the most consistent concern raised by the public over the past year, Levitan said.

“In response, we are exploring the rollout of electric helmet locks attached directly to each scooter, ensuring that a helmet is always available and accessible at the point of hire.”

Many riders have highlighted the shortage of safe, connected and protected cycling lanes in Stellenbosch, making it more difficult for users to travel safely, he said

The company has implemented several safety and operational measures aimed at promoting responsible scooter use, he said. These included:

rider education through a mobile application;

mandatory acceptance of user terms and safety rules;

speed restrictions in designated areas; and

technological controls designed to encourage safe riding behaviour.

Among the measures is geofencing technology, which automatically reduces scooter speeds in pedestrian-heavy areas, prohibits riding in restricted zones and directs users to designated parking areas. The system is updated regularly in consultation with local authorities.

The company employs a dedicated 24-hour operations team responsible for repositioning improperly parked scooters, monitoring safety violations and taking action against riders who break the rules. This includes suspending accounts and issuing fines.

Residents and businesses can report concerns through the company’s app, website, e-mail, WhatsApp or telephone channels, with all complaints logged and investigated.

Many cities around the world that have successfully integrated micro-mobility have done so through collaboration between local government, operators, urban planners and communities. We are committed to being a constructive partner in that process — Jacob Levitan

Levitan said speed limits are enforced automatically through geofencing technology.

“When a scooter enters a designated pedestrian zone or high-foot-traffic area, its maximum speed is electronically reduced without any action required from the rider.”

Addressing concerns about minors using the service, Levitan said GoNow prohibits anyone under 16 from using its scooters and recently introduced a comprehensive identity verification system.

“Every new user is required to scan a valid ID, driving licence or passport together with a real-time 3D facial scan. The system automatically verifies that the face matches the ID photo and confirms the user is 16 or older.”

He noted that while South Africa has no minimum legal age requirement for e-scooter use, GoNow has adopted the age limit commonly used in many countries where shared e-scooter services operate.

The debate around scooter safety highlights a broader conversation about the future of urban mobility in South Africa, he said.

“Many cities around the world that have successfully integrated micro-mobility have done so through collaboration between local government, operators, urban planners and communities. We are committed to being a constructive partner in that process.”

Existing municipal planning documents already recognise the role of non-motorised transport in Stellenbosch, but a dedicated micro-mobility framework is needed to guide regulation and implementation, he added.

“GoNow exists to make commuting in Stellenbosch easier, safer and more sustainable. We take these concerns seriously and are grateful for the opportunity to address them directly.”

TimesLIVE