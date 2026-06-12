EXPLAINER | This is why AI cannot replace human creativity in the music industry

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Story audio is generated using AI

As AI-generated songs gain traction on South African streaming platforms and social media, the country’s music industry is facing a new reality: who owns an AI-created hit, who gets paid and should radio stations play music made by machines?

According to industry players, artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept. It is already changing how music is produced, marketed and consumed, while broadcasters, artists and lawmakers grapple with questions that have few clear answers.

Here are reasons why industry players say while AI is changing the landscape, it should be seen as an opportunity rather than a threat:

AI can’t think for itself: producer

South African keyboardist, composer and producer Gabriel Le Roux, best known for producing Mandoza’s iconic hit Nkalakatha, believes AI is transforming music production but cannot replace human creativity.

“AI does not think for itself; it’s trained from many resources created by humans. It relies on prompts and information fed into it by people. Human creativity, emotion and lived experience remain at the heart of making meaningful music,” he said.

Le Roux said he embraces technology and uses AI as a supporting tool rather than a replacement for creativity.

AI hasn’t removed the human element and probably never will, but it is changing the landscape. We should see it as an opportunity rather than a threat — Nkateko Maluleke, The Music Arena Africa

“I write the songs, physically play the instruments and sing the music myself. I may use AI to assist with a music video, but not to create the art itself. What makes something art is the creative process, and that process is not perfect. That’s what makes it human.”

According to Le Roux, AI-like tools have long existed, like the one he used for the Nkalakatha intro.

Regulation struggling to keep pace

While artists debate AI’s role in the creative process, legal experts warn that regulation is struggling to keep pace.

Advocate Nkateko Maluleke, general manager of The Music Arena Africa, the holding company of Gallo Music, said AI is changing both music production and consumption.

“AI hasn’t removed the human element and probably never will, but it is changing the landscape. We should see it as an opportunity rather than a threat,” he said.

However, he warned that South African copyright and intellectual property laws are not yet fully equipped to deal with AI-generated content: “There are legal questions around copyright administration, ownership and royalties. The law is still catching up to the technology.”

The use of AI-generated voices that resemble existing artists could create legal and financial liabilities, added Maluleke.

“If you use AI to create a voice or sound that resembles an existing artist, there may be an obligation to credit and compensate that person, particularly if revenue is generated from the work.”

Mainstream radio ‘cautious’ of AI, says DJ

Perhaps the biggest unanswered question is whether AI-generated music belongs on mainstream radio. Vow FM music compiler and DJ Thabo “DJ Tee” Mosima said broadcasters have yet to reach a consensus on how AI-created music should be treated.

“We have not really had a serious conversation in radio about playlisting AI music. That’s a discussion the industry still needs to have,” he said.

Mosima pointed to Rea Gopane’s viral AI-amapiano track Suka! and the AI-assisted international hit Let Me Be by The Second Voice as examples of how the technology is already influencing music charts.

He said AI offers opportunities for emerging artists who may not have the budget to hire established vocalists or producers, but it also raises concerns about fairness.

South African music genres such as amapiano, maskandi and Afrikaans pop are deeply rooted in lived human experiences, cultural heritage and storytelling. Preserving this authenticity is central to our broadcasting mandate — Mmoni Ngubane, SABC communications head

“If we’re going to support AI-generated music, we have to ask what that means for artists who spend time, money and resources creating music. They already compete in a difficult industry — and now they’re competing with technology that can generate millions of songs in a single day.”

For now, Mosima said most mainstream radio stations remain cautious.

“The artist currently getting radio play is Credo V Daniels because AI wasn’t used to create the entire product. The challenge is deciding where we draw the line between music assisted by AI and music created almost entirely by AI.”

SABC ‘avoiding’ airing fully AI-generated tracks

Mmoni Ngubane, SABC head of communications, said their radio stations do not actively play fully AI-generated tracks owing to stricter policies.

“We maintain strict policies requiring original human composition, guided by the following considerations: authenticity, copyright and licensing and artist development,” she said.

“South African music genres such as amapiano, maskandi and Afrikaans pop are deeply rooted in lived human experiences, cultural heritage and storytelling. Preserving this authenticity is central to our broadcasting mandate.

“The South African Music Rights Organisation is currently addressing complex issues around intellectual property, fair use, and royalty distribution under the Copyright Amendment Bill. Given these uncertainties, our stations avoid airing fully AI-generated works until clear legal frameworks are established.”

According to Ngubane, radio airplay remains a cornerstone for discovering and supporting South African musicians, vocalists, and producers.

“Broadcasting AI-generated tracks risks diverting royalties and exposure away from human talent,” she said.

Ngubane said as AI music enters mainstream playlists worldwide, South Africa must address unresolved questions before integration into radio rotation.

Sowetan