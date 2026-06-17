‘Toy Story 5’ tackles tech tensions and tween girl trials

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Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee, Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear attend the 'Toy Story 5' UK launch event in London on May 28 2026. Picture: REUTERS / Jack Taylor

For actress Joan Cusack, who voices the animated cowgirl Jessie in Disney’s Toy Story 5, it was important that the film tell a different kind of story — one centered on the experiences of girls.

“I mean, we’re half the population,” she told Reuters.

Cusack emphasized the value of stories told from a female perspective, saying they bring a distinct emotional depth.

“Girl stories are great because they offer a different point of view. If you do it well, there’s real emotion in it. I think it’s real,” the Working Girl actor added.

Alongside Cusack, franchise veterans Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as the toys Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

In the latest instalment, the toys confront a new threat: the rise of electronics, which increasingly replace them in children’s lives.

At the center is Bonnie, a little girl who feels pressured to swap her toys for a high-tech tablet called Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee, in order to fit in with a judgmental group from her dance class.

The conflict sparks an emotional journey for Jessie as she supports Bonnie while questioning her own place in a tech-driven world.

Toy Story 5, directed by Andrew Stanton and co-written by Stanton and Kenna Harris, is the fifth installment in Pixar’s popular franchise and a sequel to Toy Story 4, which was directed by Josh Cooley.

The film is projected to deliver the franchise’s strongest domestic box office debut, with an opening weekend estimated between $150-million (R2.43bn) and $175-million (R2.83bn), according to Paul Dergarabedian, head of media analytics at Rentrak, a global measurement and research company serving the entertainment industry.

Daniel Loria, senior vice president of content strategy and editorial director at Boxoffice Pro, similarly forecasts an opening in the $150 million to $175 million range. He said Toy Story 5 could become one of the highest-grossing films of 2026 and potentially surpass $500-million (R8.1bn) domestically, marking a new franchise record.

The franchise is vital to Disney, which relies on the popularity of its stories and characters to bring visitors to its theme parks, sell merchandise and watch its Disney+ streaming service. The Toy Story films have brought in about $3bn (R48.66bn) in global box office, according to Rentrak.

Tim Allen said he was surprised by how deeply the film affected him when he first watched it.

“This was horrifying to watch as an adult,” he told Reuters, explaining that the film’s themes of bullying struck an emotional chord for him as a father of girls.

For Tom Hanks, the franchise’s lasting appeal lies in the toys’ compassion for one another.

“Being part of this ensemble — friends who will do anything for each other whenever they are needed — that’s powerful,” the two-time Academy Award winner said.

“There’s no jealousy. There might be confusion, but there is always care for one another. And the fact that this is Jessie’s story, and she reaches out and says, ‘I need your help,’ we are right there.”

Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters on Friday.

Reuters