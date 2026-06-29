Young innovators shine with solutions for SA’s biggest challenge

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Curtis Nkondo School of Specialisation pupils present their Bio Spark prototype, which turns organic waste into electricity to power communities.

A machine that turns waste into electricity, a smart recycling bin that rewards pupils for recycling and a system that warns schools about dangerous buildings were among the winning inventions created by pupils from underserved communities at the inaugural Young Engineers Movement Hackathon in Johannesburg.

The competition brought together 55 pupils from underserved communities who spent five days learning coding, engineering and design thinking before building technology-driven solutions to real problems in their communities.

The Curtis Nkondo School of Specialisation took first place in the high-school category with Bio Spark, a prototype that converts organic waste into electricity to tackle unreliable power supply while reducing pollution.

Team leader Tshiamo Koole said the project was inspired by the need to create cleaner communities and a more sustainable future.

“We, as the Catalysts, believe that innovation begins when ordinary people choose to solve extraordinary problems. Our project mainly focuses on turning waste into possibility and creating sustainable biogas technology that will create cleaner communities and a greener future.”

I was not aware that learners can learn something in one day and be able to do it, present it and build a prototype. They learnt a lot and I’m very impressed — Lloyd Vilakazi, teacher

Their teacher, Lloyd Vilakazi, said the victory was particularly special because many of the pupils had never worked with coding or robotics before.

“It means a lot because it has been long since the school entered a competition. This is the first time in years they have won. On the first day the learners knew nothing about coding and robotics, but they managed to code and complete the project in time.”

Vilakazi said he was surprised by how quickly the pupils adapted.

“I was not aware that learners can learn something in one day and be able to do it, present it and build a prototype. They learnt a lot and I’m very impressed.”

Pupils from Mbongeni Secondary School showcasing their Aquagrid system, a solar-powered water backup solution that stores, purifies and supplies clean water during outages. (Supplied)

Mbongeni Secondary School claimed second place with Aquagrid, a smart solar-powered backup water system that stores, purifies and supplies clean water when municipal supply is interrupted.

Teacher Bridget Kunene said the result proved what young people can achieve when they are given the opportunity.

“It is quite an honour. We did not think we could even win second place. It means a lot. It says in our community we have a lot of potential. When our learners are well nurtured and taken care of, they can reach great heights.”

Kunene said the pupils left the competition with renewed confidence.

“Though our prototype did not work the way we wanted it to, they presented, and we got second place. It brought back their confidence.”

Primary schools

Ebony Park Primary School won the primary school category with its Trash to Treasure Segregation System, a smart recycling bin that sorts waste and rewards pupils with points that can be exchanged for vouchers at the school’s technology shop.

Ebony Park Primary School pupils demonstrating their smart recycling bin system that rewards students with points for recycling waste. (Gugulethu Mashinini)

Teacher Minene Maringa said the programme had opened a new world for her pupils.

“When they first came here, they didn’t quite understand what we were doing. It was a good initiative for their learning and their exposure to coding and robotics.”

She added that the biggest lesson the pupils had taken away was teamwork and learning how to combine their ideas into one solution.

Tsakane Extension 22 Mega Primary School finished as runners-up with its SmartPill Organiser and VitaWatch, designed to help elderly people take their medication safely by preventing missed doses and overdosing.

SmartPill Organiser and VitaWatch, a health system that helps elderly people take medication safely and on time. (Gugulethu Mashinini)

Teacher Bheki Mgomezulu said the award had boosted the pupils’ confidence.

“They were very scared. They were even doubting their project. This win will make them know that whatever they are thinking can become something in the future.”

He said the week had also broadened the pupils’ understanding of engineering and technology.

“They have learnt a lot. They are now able to express themselves more.”

Phumulani Primary School received the Audience Choice Award for its Smart School Infrastructure Monitoring System, which detects moisture, leaking pipes and structural movement in school buildings to help prevent accidents before they happen.

Phumulani Primary School pupils displaying their SSI Monitoring System designed to detect structural damage and improve school safety. (Gugulethu Mashinini)

Teacher Smilo Ngubane said the recognition showed that the pupils’ idea had connected with the audience.

“We won the Audience Choice Award because I believe people saw that our project was very interesting. I believe the system we created is going to solve a lot of problems in our country.”

Ngubane said programmes such as the hackathon exposed pupils to careers they might never have considered.

“I believe they are going to fall in love with this path of engineering. The learners have gained the experience of becoming critical thinkers who can quickly adapt to change.”

Building confidence

For Anele Mkungela, head of STEM at the Young Engineers Movement, the biggest achievement was not the prizes but the confidence the pupils gained throughout the week.

“When they came in, they came not knowing what they were going to be doing. They asked why they were here and whether they belonged here. This movement validated that they belong in these spaces,” he said.

It’s not about where you come from but what you can do for your future — Anele Mkungela, head of STEM at the Young Engineers Movement

“You are seeing learners who came with no confidence now presenting with so much confidence. When they go back to their communities, they see themselves as young engineers and problem-solvers.”

Mkungela said exposing children to engineering, coding and innovation from a young age was important because South Africa needed more engineers and technology skills.

“It’s not about where you come from but what you can do for your future.”

The winning teams walked away with laptops, tablets, coding and robotics equipment, vouchers and other technology resources to help them continue their STEM journey.

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