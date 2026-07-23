UCT clinicians warn of health risks linked to pre-workout supplements

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University of Cape Town (UCT) clinicians have called for tighter oversight of pre-workout supplements after an adult was treated for chest pain, a racing heart and difficulty breathing after consuming a pre-workout supplement and an energy drink.

The clinicians said the patient developed symptoms of stimulant toxicity, where doctors found a rapid heartbeat, mildly high blood pressure and enlarged pupils.

The tests then ruled out amphetamine and cocaine use, and the patient recovered after receiving intravenous fluids and medication.

The case has prompted clinicians from UCT’s division of clinical pharmacology to warn that consumers may unknowingly be exposed to harmful levels of stimulants when using multi-ingredient pre-workout supplements (Mips).

Their findings, published in the South African Medical Journal, come as pre-workout supplements continue to grow in popularity among gymgoers and athletes.

The clinicians said many of the products are sold as proprietary blends that do not fully disclose their ingredients. They said the supplements are marketed to improve exercise performance and often contain stimulants such as caffeine and theobromine.

This case demonstrates the importance of asking patients about supplement use when they present with symptoms of stimulant toxicity. Many people assume these products are safe because they are readily available, yet their ingredients and stimulant content are not always fully disclosed — Prof Marc Blockman, WHO Collaborating Centre for Medicines Information director

International studies have also shown that the caffeine content in some products can differ substantially from what is stated on the label. Australian researchers found the caffeine content in some pre-workout supplements ranged from 59% to 178% of what was stated on the label, raising concerns about inaccurate labelling and the risk of consumers unknowingly taking unsafe doses.

Prof Marc Blockman, director of the World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre for Medicines Information at UCT, said the case highlighted how easily consumers could unknowingly consume potentially harmful amounts of stimulants.

“This case demonstrates the importance of asking patients about supplement use when they present with symptoms of stimulant toxicity. Many people assume these products are safe because they are readily available, yet their ingredients and stimulant content are not always fully disclosed,” said Blockman.

Caffeine and related methylxanthines stimulate the central nervous and cardiovascular systems, he said.

Mild toxicity can also cause vomiting, tremors, agitation, rapid breathing and a racing heartbeat, while severe poisoning may lead to abnormal heart rhythms, seizures and muscle breakdown.

South Africa’s regulatory framework does not subject pre-workout supplements to the same level of scrutiny as medicines, said Blockman.

“While injectable caffeine is regulated as a schedule 3 medicine by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, manufacturers can market caffeine-containing pre-workout supplements as food products, placing them outside many of the stricter regulatory requirements that apply to medicines.

“As the use of pre-workout supplements continues to increase, stronger regulatory oversight is needed to ensure consumers know what they are taking and to minimise the risk of avoidable toxicity. Greater transparency around ingredients and stimulant content would help both consumers and healthcare professionals make informed decisions.”

TimesLIVE