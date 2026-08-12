Sci-Tech

RECORDED | Ramaphosa launches SA’s electronic travel authorisation

Government expects ETA rollout to boost tourism and business travel

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is officially launching South Africa’s electronic travel authorisation (ETA) at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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