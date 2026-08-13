Elon Musk’s Starlink opens satellite internet orders in Vietnam

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Vietnam’s government announced in March 2025 that it would allow SpaceX to launch Starlink on a trial basis, waiving foreign ownership limits for the service. Picture:

Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has begun accepting orders in Vietnam, according to the company’s local website.

Households are now able to place deposits through its website at starlink.com.vn for a residential service plan starting at 1.13-million dong (about R700) per month, plus hardware costs of 8.66-million dong.

The minimum monthly subscription for corporate clients is 1.48-million dong.

Vietnam becomes the sixth Southeast Asian market where Starlink services are available, joining Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and East Timor, according to Starlink’s coverage map.

Vietnam’s government announced in March 2025 that it would allow SpaceX to launch Starlink on a trial basis, waiving foreign ownership limits for the service.

Authorities have capped the number of subscribers at 600,000 during the trial period, which runs until the end of 2030.

The service is operated by SpaceX’s local unit, Starlink Services Vietnam, which was established in September 2025 with charter capital of 30-billion dong.

Vietnam has authorised four Starlink ground gateway stations, according to the government.

Reuters