French taxpayers’ data stolen in cyberattack, says finance ministry

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Investigations confirmed the cyberattack, which led to the consulting and extraction of taxpayers’ data. Picture:

French taxpayers’ data, both individuals’ and professionals’, was stolen in a cyberattack, the French finance ministry said late on Thursday.

A “malicious actor” claimed on Wednesday he broke into the tax agency, General Direction of Public Finances, in late June, the ministry said.

Investigations confirmed the cyberattack, which led to the consulting and extraction of taxpayers’ data, the ministry said.

Investigations are ongoing to determine specific data and the exact number of taxpayers affected, the ministry said, adding further findings will be disclosed.

“Users concerned will receive individual information specifying the data that may have been consulted or extracted and, where applicable, the precautionary measures to be adopted,” it said.

The data of close to 700,000 taxpayers were stolen, FrenchBreaches, a platform tracking cyberattacks in the country, reported, saying it got the information from the alleged hackers.

Ministry spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the FrenchBreaches data.

Reuters