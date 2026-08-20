Sci-Tech

WATCH | Why cyberattacks are surging in Africa

Business Day TV spoke to Ian van Rensburg, head of security engineering at Check Point Software Technologies

Business Business

Business Day TV

The City of Johannesburg received a bitcoin ransom note from the Shadow Kill Hackers after a computer network breach.
Financial services, governments and energy and utilities remain among the continent’s most targeted sectors. Stock photo: (123RF/dolgachov )

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African organisations are facing a growing wave of cyber threats.

According to Check Point Research, organisations across Africa averaged 3,237 cyberattacks a week in July, which is well above the global average of 2,336. Financial services, governments and energy and utilities remain among the continent’s most targeted sectors.

Business Day TV spoke to Check Point Software Technologies’ Ian van Rensburg about what’s driving the escalation and how organisations can better protect themselves.

Business Day


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