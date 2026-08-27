AstraZeneca’s asthma drug succeeds in late-stage oesophagitis trial

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AstraZeneca's Tezspire blocks a protein called TSLP, which can trigger inflammation linked to eosinophilic conditions as well as severe asthma. Picture:

AstraZeneca said on Thursday its asthma drug, Tezspire, developed with Amgen, met its main and secondary goals in a late-stage trial for treating eosinophilic oesophagitis, a chronic inflammatory disorder of the oesophagus.

The study showed Tezspire, when compared with a placebo, managed to significantly reduce inflammation in the oesophagus and also ease the frequency and difficulty in swallowing for patients.

The drug belongs to a class of targeted treatments known as monoclonal antibodies. It works by blocking a protein called TSLP, which can trigger inflammation linked to eosinophilic conditions as well as severe asthma.

Tezspire is already approved as a single-use pre-filled syringe in the US, EU and other countries as an add-on treatment for severe asthma.

Reuters