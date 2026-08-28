Google changes EU spam policy to avoid fine

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Google found itself in EU regulators’ crosshairs after ​publishers complained about its site reputation abuse policy. File photo:

Alphabet’s Google on Friday said it has changed its spam ​policy in Europe to address EU concerns that could have resulted in an antitrust fine.

The US tech giant found itself in EU regulators’ crosshairs after ​publishers complained about its site reputation abuse policy.

The policy targets ​the practice of publishing third-party pages on a site in ⁠an attempt to abuse search rankings by taking advantage of ​the host site’s ranking signals, commonly referred to as parasite SEO.

The EU said ​its monitoring showed Google’s spam policy demoted news media and other publishers’ websites and content in Google search results ​when those websites include content from commercial partners.

Google said from August 30 any manual actions taken to demote sites would not apply to users in the 27 EU nations, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein (the European Economic Area).

It added that the policy would not change outside the European Economic Area.

Concerns about the policy prompted ​the European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, to open an investigation under the Digital Markets Act, which aims to rein in the power ​of Big Tech.

DMA breaches can cost companies fines of up to ⁠10% ​of their global annual turnover.

Reuters