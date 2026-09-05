Jem bets on AI-driven workforce management revolution

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Mergers, acquisitions and the advancement of AI are gathering pace in the global workforce management sector, and the convergence of these trends is expected to cause the sector to shift towards solutions built around AI.

This is according to Simon Ellis, co-founder and CEO at Jem, who told Business Times a consolidation in the workplace management sector was taking place, with service providers seeking to provide solutions for every management function.

“To manage your workforce, you’ve got to log into six or seven different systems that don’t talk to each other; they run on disparate information. A lot of stuff is managed on Excel and Google.”

Ellis said this signalled the start of the next wave of technology: having one place to do everything. “In the same way that super apps, consumer super apps, move from lots of different apps to everyone wanting to become the super app, the same is going to apply in the B2B [business-to-business] world.

“Employers are no longer going to ask for seven different systems; they’re going to look for one provider that has all those systems — and the advent of capital and AI means that is possible,” Ellis said.

Jem provides workplace management solutions to several South African employers, including McDonald’s and Seattle Coffee, and specialises in workforce management systems for deskless employees — including a WhatsApp-based platform to retrieve electronic payslips and other related documents.

We backed Jem because it sits at a powerful intersection: essential workforce software that helps companies build deeper relationships with their people. Jem’s WhatsApp-based platform is quickly becoming the most important infrastructure through which employers communicate with, manage and reward their workforces — Johan Bosini, venture partner at Quona Capital,

The company recently raised an $8.4m (about R134m) Series A funding round — led by global fintech investor Quona Capital — to support its ongoing growth from an HR and benefits provider into a comprehensive, AI-native workforce management platform.

Ellis said Quona was arguably the most respected international emerging-market venture capital fund, with $750m under management, backing six unicorns across multiple jurisdictions. “They’re an impact-focused fund. They will only invest in companies that create an impact, a social impact. What you can see is that, number one, Jem will be scaling outside of the South African borders.”

He said the biggest impact that AI had on the workforce management sector was “aggressive consolidation” and that it was poised to “disrupt” anyone that has built a business or software that is pre-AI. “There’s going to be fewer substantial service providers. So in the same way that during the 1990s and 2000s, the large food manufacturers consolidated ... the same is going to happen in workforce software. You’re going to see companies providing more services under one umbrella.”

In another example of sector consolidation, he said software vendor Workday was in talks to be acquired for around $51bn by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which was looking to take the company private.

“Workday, which is arguably the largest workforce management system in the world, with a $43bn market cap just five days ago, is being taken private. The reason ... is that the market is undervaluing the opportunity and there are a bunch of private equity investors who recognise what’s possible with their software.”

Johan Bosini, venture partner at Quona Capital, said Jem’s WhatsApp-based platform had become the essential infrastructure employers need to communicate with, manage and support their workforces.

“We backed Jem because it sits at a powerful intersection: essential workforce software that helps companies build deeper relationships with their people. Jem’s WhatsApp-based platform is quickly becoming the most important infrastructure through which employers communicate with, manage and reward their workforces.”

He added that Jem demonstrated strong commercial momentum and product-market fit, further reinforcing Quona’s conviction.

According to a report by Deloitte, companies have broadened worker access to AI by 50% in just one year — growing from fewer than 40% to around 60% of workers now equipped with sanctioned AI tools.

“While only 25% of respondents said their organisation has moved 40% or more of their AI experiments into production to date, 54% expect to reach that level in the next three to six months. AI is already boosting productivity and efficiency; just a subset are using it to rewrite the business.”

The report said 34% of companies are starting to use AI to transform their businesses; 30% are redesigning key processes around AI; and the remaining 36% are only using AI at a surface level, with little or no change to underlying business processes.

Business Times