Sci-Tech

Deputy minister Dube-Ncube urges girls to study STEM subjects

Kabungane Biyela

Kabungane Biyela

Deputy minister for higher education Nomusa Dube-Ncube. File picture: (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

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Deputy minister of higher education and training Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube has urged girls to ignore gender stereotypes when choosing their study fields.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Standard Bank Top Women Conference in Sandton, Dube-Ncube said stereotypes continued to discourage girls from pursuing careers in engineering, coding, robotics and artificial intelligence.

“For too long, chauvinism dressed up as common sense has told us that girls do not belong in engineering, coding, robotics and artificial intelligence,” she said. “This was never tradition. It was and remains a stereotype and it has cost this country generations of talent we can no longer afford to waste.”

Dube-Ncube said her department is working to equip girls and young women with these skills through TVET colleges and universities, adding that women should not only be users of technology but also play a role in building the technologies shaping the economy.

Dube-Ncube linked education and economic independence to women’s safety, saying an educated and skilled woman has more power to leave harmful situations and avoid financial dependence. But qualifications alone are not enough, she said, calling on the private sector to do more to create opportunities for young women.

“Companies need to move beyond once-off sponsorships and corporate social investment programmes. Businesses should instead make long-term commitments to skills development, workplace training, mentorship and opportunities for women-owned businesses.”

TimesLIVE


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