Suno releases new AI music models in partnership with Warner Music, BMG

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This move comes amid increasing scrutiny of AI music generators such as Suno and Udio, while artists fret about uncompensated use of their work and streaming platforms such as Deezer and Spotify work to improve transparency around AI-generated tracks. Illustration:

AI music startup Suno on Wednesday launched a suite of AI models in partnership with record companies Warner Music Group and BMG to allow users to generate new music inspired by the licensed music of participating artists.

This move comes amid increasing scrutiny of AI music generators such as Suno and Udio, while artists fret about uncompensated use of their work and streaming platforms such as Deezer and Spotify work to improve transparency around AI-generated tracks.

Last year Udio settled copyright lawsuits with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, and Suno settled a copyright lawsuit with Warner Music and signed licensing deals.

Suno said its flagship v6 model and the exploratory v6-Wild model will be available to pPro and premier-tier subscribers. V6 will provide precise music generation for specific creative goals, while v6-Wild will offer results for exploration and new ideas.

Its v6-mini will be available to all users at no cost and the company expects to offer “better, faster results than any free model on any music creation platform”.

What comes next is a new kind of product we’re developing: opt-in experiences built around individual artists, where artists can choose to participate and get paid when they do — Mikey Shulman, Suno CEO

“We believe this is a blueprint for how AI and the music industry can strengthen one another and build entirely new product experiences for artists, fans and the broader music community,” said Suno CEO Mikey Shulman.

Suno said last year its new models would replace previous versions to move the platform entirely onto the v6 generation.

The startup, which offers monthly pro and premier subscription plans in the US priced at $8 (R128) and $24 (R385) respectively, recently raised more than $400m (R6.40bn) in a funding round that valued the startup at $5.4bn (R86.38bn).

“What comes next is a new kind of product we’re developing: opt-in experiences built around individual artists, where artists can choose to participate and get paid when they do,” said Shulman, who co-founded Suno in 2022.

Swedish giant Spotify is also developing an AI-powered remixing tool that would let users create new versions of licensed music and share them with fans while keeping the content within the platform.

Reuters