China tightens border controls targeting tech exports and security

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

New Chinese border control rules taking effect on Tuesday could ban citizens from leaving the country if they engage in illegal activity that endangers national or industrial security.

The rules, part of a broader overhaul of border regulations, reflect in part heightened government concern about the export of technology at a time of growing competition with the US in AI and other emerging areas. The opening clause of the regulation says it was drawn up to protect national sovereignty, security and development interests.

A citizen engaging in criminal activity overseas that endangers national security could be prohibited from leaving China again for six months to three years from the date of their return. Similarly, a citizen who violates technology export or import regulations could be banned from leaving if the action endangers industrial or technological security, the regulation says.

“The new regs are another indication of just how serious China is about preventing the transfer of key tech and technical knowledge,” the consultancy Trivium said in a note after the regulations were announced about six weeks ago.

In an unexpected move, China blocked tech giant Meta from acquiring AI start-up Manus in April after the deal apparently aroused government concern about the transfer of advanced technology. Manus is a Singapore company with Chinese roots.

The new border rules also include a provision that could ban foreigners from entering for one to five years if they provide false information in a visa application or at the port of entry.

The regulations also seek to prevent citizens from being deceived into travelling abroad and then forced to participate in illegal gambling or online and phone scam operations, a persistent problem in recent years.

The Cyberspace Administration of China, which monitors online discussions, sought to assuage concerns that the new rules would make travel more difficult. The measures target people involved in illegal cross-border activities, not ordinary citizens with legitimate reasons to travel abroad, the agency said in an online post last week.

Reuters