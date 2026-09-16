Absa calls for collaboration to root out banking cybercrime and fraud

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Absa’s governance, risk, and compliance team is calling for financial institutions to work together to combat sophisticated fraud and cybercrime.

In recent years financial services companies have ploughed billions of rand into giving their operations a more digital flavour, having largely been seen as laggards particularly compared with new digital lenders and fintech operators.

For its part, Absa’s overall IT-related costs rose 7% to R8.78bn in the six months to end June, broken into a number of segments, with its active digital customer base growing 14% year on year to 5.4-million.

But while technology advances have created opportunities for banks to grow their digital offering, it has also enabled hackers and criminals to commit fraud and scams faster, cheaper, more efficiently, and at a larger scale, with banks and other finance houses being prime targets for breaches.

Against this backdrop, the bank says cybercriminals now operate within organised, corporate-like structures using advanced tools like artificial intelligence (AI).

To defend against these systemic threats which affect the industry in equal measure, financial institutions must abandon competitive silos and actively collaborate with one another and industry bodies.

We’ve gone from a warm body in the form of a branch manager to something that is less tangible. And that fundamentally has changed the trust relationship. — Fatima Newman, Absa’s chief compliance officer

“It’s important for financial services institutions and banks, together with fintechs and telecoms players and other related entities, to start sharing what we see from an activity, [from] a mule account perspective ... so that you can get ahead of these issues. Otherwise the risk starts to run away,” Absa’s chief compliance officer Fatima Newman said in an interview.

The bank’s group chief governance officer Prabashni Naidoo, told Business Day: “From a collaboration perspective, on items like fraud, we don’t see it as a competitive [dynamic]. We really see it as the power of collaboration to really tackle the sophisticated fraud that we’re seeing at the moment.”

In the highly regulated financial services industry, information sharing between institutions is considered delicate, raising questions about possible collusion.

Nevertheless, risks continue to grow across the sector.

The 2026 “Anti-Fraud Technology Benchmarking Report” from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, which includes input from sub-Saharan Africa, found that AI‑driven fraud schemes most cited as having increased significantly over the past two years were deepfake social engineering at 44%, as well as consumer fraud and scams at 38%.

According to the report, South Africans are increasingly being targeted by AI-generated fraudsters who sound like bank employees.

However, many local banks are struggling with:

legacy tech;

slow change processes;

limited data visibility; and

a risk that is growing faster than their response.

With such schemes exploiting the trust that people tend to have in their bank, Absa noted that financial institutions have had to evolve how they navigate this area.

People are more and more engaging with their technologies, with the banking app, with your digital offerings — Prabashni Naidoo, Absa group chief governance officer

Historically, trust in banking was anchored by in-person relationships with branch managers.

“If we fast forward to where we are today, AI has fundamentally changed that game in the form of digital banking, online banking, APIs, wallets ... We’ve gone from a warm body in the form of a branch manager to something that is less tangible. And that fundamentally has changed the trust relationship,” said Newman.

As banking shifts to digital interfaces, maintaining that trust requires high level cybersecurity and transparent data practices for customers to feel completely safe interacting with the bank online.

“People are more and more engaging with their technologies, with the banking app, with your digital offerings,” said Naidoo. “And we want to make sure that our security controls, cybersecurity elements and data security are all top-notch, because that’s when people then feel trust to enter their information into a banking platform.”

On the whole, banks are eager to adopt progressive technologies like AI to enhance the customer experience. However, they must balance this drive for innovation with rigorous safety protocols.

To protect its tech investments, Absa’s approach is that governance teams are integrated early in the design phase of tech projects to ensure that new tools and products do not expose the bank or its clients to undue risk.

Business Day