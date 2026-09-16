Haleon boosts US sales by targeting consumers on weight-loss drugs

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Consumer health company Haleon has achieved growing sales of products to counter side-effects of weight-loss drugs in the US, the company said, capitalising on the rising popularity of GLP-1 medication.

Drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound and ​Foundayo help people to lose weight by mimicking a hormone that keeps the stomach ⁠feeling full.

Potential side-effects from these GLP-1 drugs include nausea, vomiting, constipation and diarrhoea. Some people also experience abdominal pain and stomach cramps.

Haleon, which makes Advil pain relief pills, TUMS indigestion tablets and Biotène oral-care gels, said it was working with US-based stores including CVS Pharmacy to put its products in spaces curated for GLP-1 drug users as well as on regular store aisles.

“Dual placement in core aisles and GLP-1 destination sets delivers an average 24% sales lift per store,” a Haleon spokesperson said of the previously unreported strategy. The sales increase was recorded in the first quarter of the year.

“Haleon holds the majority of GLP-1 shelf space at CVS,” the spokesperson added, noting that curated items on dedicated GLP-1 shelves in stores are outperforming the same items in stores without one.

About 11% of Americans are on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, according to analytics company Gallup.

“CVS Pharmacy has expanded its product assortment and is highlighting CVS brand and national brand over-the-counter products to help make managing side effects easier,” the retailer said in a statement without addressing Haleon’s comments directly.

London-listed Haleon has also spoken to retail giants Walmart and Target about its GLP-1 in-store strategy, the Haleon spokesperson added without disclosing the outcome of the talks.

Reuters