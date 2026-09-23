MTN teams up with Gates Foundation to back R400m AI platform in Nigeria

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MTN has teamed up with Bill Gates’s philanthropy arm to back a R400m artificial intelligence platform that aims to cut maternal mortality rates in Nigeria. Picture:

MTN has teamed up with Bill Gates’s philanthropy arm to back a R400m artificial intelligence (AI) platform that aims to cut maternal mortality rates in Nigeria.

This week, the MTN Foundation and the Gates Foundation announced a strategic partnership to launch the initiative in Nigeria “to improve maternal health outcomes through an integrated digital ecosystem that connects women, frontline health workers and primary health-care facilities”.

The initiative, announced on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, aims to:

help 500,000 women by 2030 to “access trusted health guidance”;

equip 5,000 frontline health workers with tools to identify complications from pregnancy and childbirth early; and

enable 500 health facilities to deliver “more consistent, higher-quality maternal health care”.

According to the partners, the initiative will start with an initial investment of about $25m (R406m) between 2026 and 203, through direct and in-kind contributions from the Gates Foundation and MTN. It is hoped the project will attract additional funding once it gets off the ground.

“This anchor investment is intended to catalyse additional funding and support future expansion into other markets over time,” the partners said in a statement.

Called the Nigeria Maternal Health Multiplier, the platform consists of three main components:

the first is an AI and phone-based decision support system for health workers and mothers;

the second is affordable smartphones and mobile data; and

the third is upgraded connectivity at health facilities.

Technology is creating unprecedented opportunities to make health care more personalised, predictive and accessible ... Starting in Nigeria, our ambition is to demonstrate a scalable model for improving maternal and child health outcomes across Africa — Ralph Mupita, MTN CEO

To make this work, the partnership draws on MTN’s:

connectivity infrastructure;

digital inclusion capabilities;

mobile financial services;

device distribution networks; and

local market expertise in the West African nation.

The Gates Foundation will bring its knowledge and experience in:

maternal, newborn and child health;

digital health innovation;

responsible AI; and

scaling.

The initiative builds on Nigeria’s existing maternal and neonatal mortality reduction innovation initiative run by the country’s health ministry.

“Technology is creating unprecedented opportunities to make health care more personalised, predictive and accessible,” said MTN CEO Ralph Mupita.

“As artificial intelligence evolves, we can put trusted, locally relevant health insights directly into the hands of mothers and health-care professionals tailored to their unique needs and languages.

“Starting in Nigeria, our ambition is to demonstrate a scalable model for improving maternal and child health outcomes across Africa.”

MTN has made AI central to its Ambition 2030 strategy, which aims to unlock R30bn in value over the next three to five years as it accelerates deployment of the technology.

While many organisations are starting to use AI in their operations, it comes at a cost. Rising IT costs are raising questions about replacing humans with AI, with the one type of cost simply being replaced by another.

MTN has committed as much as $2bn to building data centres through joint ventures. It also has plans to turn its cellphone tower sites into “mini data centres” for AI workloads, a concept referred to as “AI-RAN” [radio access network].

Business Day