Crashes on Microsoft's Windows operating system globally involving cybersecurity company CrowdStrike have spread to South Africa, affecting broadcaster eNCA and Capitec Bank.
The television station padded its Friday morning offering with reruns and filler inserts, with a staff member confirming to TimesLIVE the glitch was linked to the worldwide IT problem which had also affected Sky News in the UK.
The company's comment will be added to this article once received.
Capitec earlier confirmed it was “experiencing nationwide service issues” as customers were unable to log into their online banking. Its card payments and ATMs are not affected, the bank said.
Reuters reported at 10.30am that Capitec's services had been fully restored.
“Importantly, we want to reassure our clients that their bank accounts and personal data remain secure and unaffected by this incident,” the lender said in an emailed response to questions.
Rival Absa said in an X post it was aware of global technology outage, and as a result the quality of some its services may be impacted.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
eNCA plays reruns as crashes on Microsoft’s Windows operating system spread to SA
Image: 123RF/SERGEY RUSULOV
