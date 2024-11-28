Building a vibrant tech ecosystem in SA through the power of partnerships

Whether a company builds apps or delivers ICT services, Microsoft SA believes that today’s small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) can be tomorrow’s big inspirations.

That’s why it’s developed the Emerging Partner Programme (EPP). This B-BBEE enterprise and supplier development initiative aims to accelerate the growth and success of 100% black-owned SMMEs in the ICT industry that are aspiring Microsoft Solutions Partners.

The next intake for the programme will be in April 2025. Visit the Microsoft SA EPP website for more information or to apply.

