Building a vibrant tech ecosystem in SA through the power of partnerships
Whether a company builds apps or delivers ICT services, Microsoft SA believes that today’s small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) can be tomorrow’s big inspirations.
That’s why it’s developed the Emerging Partner Programme (EPP). This B-BBEE enterprise and supplier development initiative aims to accelerate the growth and success of 100% black-owned SMMEs in the ICT industry that are aspiring Microsoft Solutions Partners.
The next intake for the programme will be in April 2025. Visit the Microsoft SA EPP website for more information or to apply.
Success stories
Browse through the gallery below to find out more about some of the recent graduates of Microsoft SA's EPP:
SMMEs form the backbone of SA’s economy, driving employment, innovation and economic growth. Despite their importance, many SMMEs face significant barriers. Recognising these challenges, Microsoft SA has created a number of initiatives and investments in enterprise and supplier development that aim to turn these barriers into opportunitiesLebogang Luvuno, B-BBEE executive at Microsoft SA
Embrace AI to harness big benefits for your small business
Get up to speed with the latest developments in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) and discover how you can use it to give your SMME a competitive edge:
