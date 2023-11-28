11 miners killed, 75 hurt in lift accident at Implats shaft in North West

National Union of Metalworkers general secretary Irvin Jim said they were “deeply concerned at the shocking loss of life”.
Eleven miners from Impala Platinum (Implats) were killed in Rustenburg in the North West on Monday in an accident involving the conveyance transporting them to the surface from underground.
Another 75 employees were injured in the accident. With the help of the proto teams and paramedics they were transferred to four hospitals in the region.
The accident happened shortly before 5pm.
“The 11 Shaft personnel conveyance was hoisting employees to surface at the end of their shift. At 4.54pm, the conveyance unexpectedly started descending. It’s rapid descent was stopped by the conveyance counterweight becoming trapped by the jack catches,” Implats said.
All mining operations at Impala Rustenburg were suspended on Tuesday.
“This is the darkest day in the history of Implats and our hearts are heavy for the lives lost and the individuals affected by this devastating accident,” Implats CEO Nico Muller said.
“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our colleagues and are in the process of ensuring all next of kin have been contacted. Implats is offering ongoing support to the families and colleagues of those lost in service. We also hold our injured colleagues in our thoughts at this incredibly difficult time.”
Image: Jacques McCarthy via Implats
Implats said investigations into the cause of the accident had commenced.
The group suffered five fatalities in the latest financial year and one at a jointly managed venture, it disclosed in August, compared with seven the previous year.
Presenting the company's full-year financial results in August, Muller said the group remained committed to improving safety.
“All safety metrics improved in the period, benefiting from a focus on fatal risk control protocols, risk control management using leading indicators, visible leadership and mine-safety discipline. However, the group regrettably reported five employee fatalities at managed operations during the period (FY2022: seven), and one at a joint venture operation, Two Rivers.
“After investigations in each case, the group renewed its focus on targeted safety interventions, adopted leading practices related to fall-of-ground incidents, further embedded critical controls and intensified employee engagement on safety adherence.”
During the 12 months to end-June 2023, the group’s fatal-injury frequency rate improved by 29% from the year before, the lost-time injury frequency rate improved by 7% and the all-injury frequency rate by 5%. It said notable improvements in safety had been recorded at Impala Rustenburg, which achieved a lost-time injury frequency rate of 4.71 for the year — the lowest reported in 13 years.
By year-end, it said, 13 of the group’s 18 operations had achieved “millionaire or multimillionaire status” in terms of fatality-free shifts.
The overall South African mining industry had recorded 41 fatalities in the year to date by Friday, November 24, compared to 44 the same period a year earlier.
“This is a terrible blow to our ambition of ending 2023 with fewer fatalities than last year when there were 49 fatalities, the lowest on record, and the continuation of our journey towards zero harm,” said Mzila Mthenjane, CEO of the Minerals Council.
The council shared its condolences to the families, friends and colleagues affected by the Implats accident and offered its assistance needed to the company's management and its safety teams.
“This is a tragic accident. It serves as a stark reminder that there can never be any lapse in focus and vigilance regarding safety on mines," said Japie Fullard, chair of the Minerals Council’s CEO Zero Harm Forum. "It is the most important aspect of mining and the one that receives our undivided leadership attention. We call on all our members to reinvigorate their safety programmes and initiatives.”
