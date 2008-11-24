MDC calls for pressure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ZIMBABWE'S Movement for Democratic Change has called for more African leaders to speak out against President Robert Mugabe's totalitarian rule.

MDC spokesman Nelson Chamisa yesterday appealed to other leaders to join the likes of President Kgalema Motlanthe, Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Botswana President Ian Khama, who have abandoned former President Thabo Mbeki's "quiet diplomacy" for a tougher approach in dealing with the ageing Mugabe.

"We need bold leadership to deal with the problems facing Zimbabwe," Chamisa told The Times yesterday.

"Massaging and postponing problems thinking they will disappear is not the answer. People are dying and the country is on fire. African voices of solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe will be a perfect Christmas gift for them."

Odinga called for the A U to send a peacekeeping force to Zimbabwe.

"The AU should consider sending a peacekeeping force to Zimbabwe as there is no legitimate government. This will send a strong message to Robert Mugabe," Odinga said yesterday.

Mugabe, meanwhile, continued his defiance of world opinion this week when he forced a delegation of the eminent persons group the Elders - including Graca Machel, former US president Jimmy Carter and former UN secretary general Kofi Annan - to cancel a planned humanitarian visit to the country at the weekend by denying them visas to travel to Zimbabwe.

Machel said: "I am extremely disappointed . We wanted to talk to Zimbabweans and hear their stories.

"The government's attitude is deeply regrettable."

The Elders was formed by Nelson Mandela to foster peace. They insisted their planned visit was not related to regional attempts to get Mugabe and MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai to implement a stalled power-sharing agreement.

Meanwhile, the MDC and Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF officials are also expected to meet Mbeki in South Africa later this week to discuss a constitutional bill that will pave a way for Mugabe to form a new unity government with Tsvangirai as prime minister.

The meeting comes after a gathering of SADC leaders in Sandton earlier this month failed to get the two parties to conclude a power-sharing deal, brokered by Mbeki and signed in September.

That meeting, attended by heads of state from the region, concluded that the rival parties should share the much-contested department of home affairs, which controls the partisan police force.

The decision was rejected by the MDC.