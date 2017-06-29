South Africa

Disciplinary hearing of suspended SABC acting CEO James Aguma postponed to next month

29 June 2017 - 17:26 By Mpho Sibanyoni
SABC CEO James Aguma. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Morajane

The disciplinary hearing of suspended SABC acting CEO James Aguma has been postponed to next month to obtain further information from the public broadcaster on the nature of the charges he faces.

The disciplinary committee briefly sat on Thursday morning behind closed doors at the offices of law firm Werkmans Attorneys in Sandton.

Aguma was suspended last month by the SABC's interim board pending an investigation into allegations of tender irregularities and fruitless and wasteful expenditure under his watch.

Werkmans Attorneys director Sandile July said the case has been postponed to next month to allow for outstanding documents to be provided to Aguma.

Aguma could not be reached for comment.

- SowetanLIVE

