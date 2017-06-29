The Companies Tribunal’s rejection of an application by South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni to have a compliance notice removed from her record reinforces the need to have her removed as a director of the state airline‚ the Democratic Alliance says.

On Thursday the Companies Tribunal ruled against Dudu Myeni in her case against the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC)‚ over the compliance notice which the CIPC issued to her in November 2016.

The CIPC had found that Myeni had misrepresented information to the then Minister of Public Enterprises‚ Malusi Gigaba‚ when she told him that the SAA board was financing two aircraft when it was‚ in fact‚ financing ten.

DA deputy finance spokesman Alf Lees said the costs involved in this case were likely to be high and that the DA would submit parliamentary questions to the Minister of Finance for details of whether SAA had paid any of the costs of the Companies Tribunal hearing including the costs of Myeni’s legal representation.

“There are overwhelming and perfectly valid reasons why Ms Myeni should immediately be removed from the SAA board on which she sits‚ not only as a director but as the Chair of the board‚” said Lees.

Civil action organisation OUTA welcomed the Companies Tribunal’s ruling‚ saying it further confirmed Myeni’s wrongdoing and that this now remained on record.

“This ruling also adds weight to one of the items within OUTA’s case to have Myeni declared a delinquent director‚” said OUTA chief operating officer Ben Theron.