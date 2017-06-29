There will be a temporary road closure of the N17 east and westbound on July 1 and 2‚ the SA National Road Agency said on Thursday.

“There is construction work on the new pedestrian bridge. As a result roads have to be closed for several hours to allow work to continue.

“To avoid any delays‚ road users are urged to deviate from their normal routes and use alternate routes‚” it said. The road closures will be implemented as follows:

-N17 westbound to Wemmer Pan: Closed on 1 July 2017 Road users travelling west on the N17 will not be able to use the N17 after the Vickers Road off-ramp on Saturday 1 July 2017 between 07h00 and 17h00.

The road will be closed and the alternate route in order to get to Wemmer Pan Road from N17; take the Vickers Road off-ramp and turn left into Vickers Road at the traffic signal and proceed southwards towards North Road.

Turn right at North Road traffic signal and continue westwards towards Wemmer Pan Road.

-N17 eastbound to Germiston: Closed on 2 July 2017 Road users travelling east on the N17 will not be able to use the N17 from Wemmer Pan Road on Sunday 2 July 2017 between 07h00 and 17h00.

The road will be closed to get into N17 from Wemmer Pan Road‚ continue southwards along Wemmer Pan Road towards North Road. Turn left at North Road traffic signal and proceed eastwards towards Vickers Road. Turn left at Vickers Road traffic signal and proceed northwards to the N17 on-ramp.